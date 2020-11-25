Ambrosio A. Patacsil, died Nov. 11 at the age of 66. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 27 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

