Ambrosio F. Flores, also known as “Bruce/Bocho,” of Agafa Gumas, Yigo, died Dec. 14 at the age of 85. Mass of Intention is offered at 5 a.m. at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo until Dec. 24; at 6 p.m. Dec. 27; and at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 6, 2022, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

