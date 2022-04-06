Amelia “Amy”/“Nene” A. Fleming, of Agana Heights, died March 30 in Texas, at the age of 79. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. April 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Final Blessing will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

