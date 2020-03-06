Amelia Juan Espiritu, also known as "Amy" or "Mely," of Tamuning, died March 1 at the age of 71. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 13 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass of Christian Burial will at noon. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windwards Hills, Yona.

