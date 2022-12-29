Amelia Mesa Borja, of Talo'fo'fo, died Dec. 3 at the age of 78. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9- 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Church, Talo'fo'fo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Amelia Mesa Borja
Vanessa Wills
