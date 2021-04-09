Amelia Parisha Howard Pablo, of Mongmong-Toto-Maite, died March 23. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
