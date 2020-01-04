Amelia Quenga Torres, fondly known as “Emily Torres," familian “Bayugu,” of Barrigada, died Dec. 25 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is being held at 6 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Jan. 8 at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In