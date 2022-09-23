Amparo E. Legaspi, of Tamuning, died September 16 at the age of 81. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. October 1 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

