Amparo “Paning” Gumataotao Garcia, of Toto, died Dec. 3 at the age of 90. Mass and rosaries are prayed at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning at noon daily until Dec. 14. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 15 at Ada’s Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery.

