Ana Acfalle Tedpahogo, of Merizo, died September 13 at the age of 90. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. October 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Merizo, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery.

