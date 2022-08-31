Ana “Ann” Atoigue Muna, familian Che/Inda/Pungco, of Mangilao, died Aug. 28 at the age of 88. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao (No mass on Thursdays), 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be a 7 a.m. Mass on Labor Day. Rosaries are being prayed at noon and 7 p.m. at the family residence: 137 Juan Muna St., Mangilao. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9 at the family residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- GPD: Death investigation launched for woman in Harmon
- Homeless mother does all she can raising toddler on streets
- Candidate's sign defaced
- Cost of rent forces ailing elderly couple to live out of their truck
- Woman charged with drug possession, theft by receiving stolen vehicle
- Companies 'really looking' for workers
- Woman given 4 more years for mailed meth
- Primary challengers upbeat after losses
- Petition gains support for change of dress code at JFK
- Unofficial results: Leon Guerrero, Won Pat win primary contests
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
That's life
- Helen Middlebrooke
Being the infoholic that I am, I’ve had plenty to consume in the last two years: Read more
- Ginger Cruz
I read with disappointment the depressing editorial last Monday from Lee Webber. A rich businessman’s take, full of the elitist disdain of som… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In