Ana “Ann” Atoigue Muna, familian Che/Inda/Pungco, of Mangilao, died Aug. 28 at the age of 88. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao (No mass on Thursdays), 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be a 7 a.m. Mass on Labor Day. Rosaries are being prayed at noon and 7 p.m. at the family residence: 137 Juan Muna St., Mangilao. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9 at the family residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

