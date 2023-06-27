Ana Babauta Chaco Nauta, of Hågat, passed away June 16. Funeral service will be held from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. July 15 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass Intention is celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat.
