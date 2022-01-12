Ana Cruz Acfalle, also known as “Nike," familian Ole, formerly of Dededo, died Jan. 4 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso' at the following schedule: 6 p.m. Jan. 11 and Jan. 14; and 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
