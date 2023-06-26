Ana "Auntie Nai" Ignacio Aquiningoc, familian Tomboc/Gadas/Paeng of Hågat, passed away June 16 at the age of 73. Rosaries are being prayed at 6:30 p.m. nightly at 180 Santa Ana Ranchero Road. Final nightly rosary will be held June 30. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 10 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hågat. Mass of Christian burial will be at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat, followed by Interment services at the Garden on Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

