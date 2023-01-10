Ana "Nai"/"Nena" Limtiaco San Nicolas, formerly of Asan, most recently of Nimitz Hill, died Jan. 4 at the age of 94. Mass is scheduled at 7 a.m. on weekdays, 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. Sundays at Niño Perdido Y Sagrada Familia, Catholic Church, Asan. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 – 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23 at Niño Perdido Y Sagrada Familia, Catholic Church, Asan. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries