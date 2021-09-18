Ana "Anita" Manglona Atalig died on Sept. 11 2021 at the age of 92. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo and San Francisco De Borja and San Isidro Church in Rota. Mass will also be streamed live on the Our Lady of Lourdes Facebook page. Rosary will be said on Zoom at noon daily until day of burial. Viewing will be held virtually from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 19.

