Ana “Bejong” Perez Crisostomo Pisaro died May 21 at the age of 91. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 25 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

