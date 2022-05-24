Ana “Bejong” Perez Crisostomo Pisaro died May 21 at the age of 91. Mass of Intention and rosary are offered at 6 p.m Monday to Friday, 5:30 p.m. Mass followed by rosary on Saturday and 10 a.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada. On the 9th night, May 30, rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 6 p.m. Mass. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

