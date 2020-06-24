Ana Quichocho Mendiola, also known as “Nena," "Ana’n Tan Ge’," and "Nai," of Latte Heights, died June 17 at the age of 94. Mass of Intention is being said at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27; and 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Weeknight masses are at 6 p.m. at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, July 2, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, followed by interment at Pigo Cemetery.
