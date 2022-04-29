Ana “Auntie Nena"/"Tan Ana,” Rosa Adamos, familian Chamu, of Leyang, Barrigada, died March 29 at the age of 90. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. April 29 at San Vicente Ferrer/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respects will follow from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

