Ana “Auntie Nena/Tan Ana,” Rosa Adamos, familian Chamu, of Leyang, Barrigada, died March 29 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is at San Vicente Ferrer/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:15 a.m. Saturday, and 6 a.m. Sunday until April 6, and also via Zoom (Meeting ID: 814 7091 7219; Passcode: Adamos). Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. April 29 at the San Vicente Ferrer/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respects will follow from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada followed by the interment.  

