Ana S. Toves, originally of Piti and most recently of Dededo, died on Sept. 28 at the age of 62. Last respects will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Ada's Mortuary, in Sinajana. Private cremation will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Feds seize $25K watch from drug convicts’ house
- Pair admit they had meth with infant in room
- Meth dealer gets 8 years
- Katner Herry admits he beat cousin to death, left her on road
- 16-year-old among 3 reported COVID-19-related deaths
- Teen's death, linked to COVID-19, raises concern for island schools
- Boy, 16, among fatalities linked to COVID-19
- Man allegedly molested girl, 11
- Feds intercept package with nearly 4 pounds of meth
- 3 of 4 arrested in alleged assaults on cops charged
Images
Videos
Navigating childhood - from seeing strangers during the first day of preschool to the middle school years and then high school - is not easy f… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
Children and teens with attention deficit disorder, or ADD, face many challenges in school and in life. Parents can help manage their child's … Read more
- Peter J. Santos
I have been asked a few times by close friends and family, how I can "defend criminals." The answer is not complicated, but first, I must poin… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In