Ana Santos Padua, of Barrigada, familian “Popius”, died September 30 at the age of 82. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. on weekdays, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, in Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. October 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m October 14. at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

