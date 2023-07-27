Ana Santos Sablan Palomo, of Piti, passed away on July 21 at the age of 95. Mass of Intention is being offered 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday until August 1 at Assumption of Our Lady Church, Piti. Last respects will be held August 12 at Assumption of Our Lady Church, Piti at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

