Anacleto "Bert" Veloira Perez, of Yigo, died Nov. 17 at the age of 89. Mass of Intentions is being prayed at 6 p.m. from Monday-Friday and at 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday followed by the Rosary at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Lower Level, Dededo, until Nov. 30. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Parish Church in Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
