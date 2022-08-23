Anastacio “Aning” Roldan Igcasenza, of Mt. Santa Rosa, Yigo, died August 18 at the age of 93. Last respects will be held from 8 -11 a.m. September 2 at Yigo Baptist Church, followed by a memorial service at noon Interment to take place at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

