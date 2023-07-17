Andrew “Angoco"/"Deche” Daniel Angoco Acosta of Yigo, passed away July 12 at the age of 59. Mass intentions are being offered at 6 p.m. all week at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Last day of mass intentions will be on the 9th night, July 20. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 22 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
Andrew Daniel Angoco Acosta
