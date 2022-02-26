Andrew “Andrew Pinko”/ “Kimosabe” Quintanilla Duenas, Familian Pinko, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Feb. 21 at the age of 58. Mass of intentions are being offered at 6:30 a.m. daily (excluding Thursdays) at Our Lady of Guadeloupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. March 2 at Ada’s Mortuary. Funeral and burial will be offered at noon March 4 at Our Lady of Guadeloupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. His remains will be escorted to our Lady of Peace Memorial Garden, Windward Hills, Yona.

