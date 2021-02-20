Andrew "Dung" Ray Castro, of Merizo, died Jan. 19 at the age of 51. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church, Merizo. Interment service will follow immediately at Merizo Community Catholic Cemetery.

