Andrew Songsong Masga, also known as “Drew," of Toto, died Feb. 20 at the age of 52. Mass of Intention is being offered 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Mass on Saturday is being offered at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

