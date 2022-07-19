Andrew “Andy” Tenorio Laguana, familian Gådi/Labuchu, of Dededo, died July 14 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. July 18-20, 7 a.m. July 21-22, and at 5 p.m. July 23 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 25 at the Senator Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum and Chamorro Educational Facility in Hagåtña. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. July 26 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Log In