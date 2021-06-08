Anette Iyar Ngirarois, also known as “Big Mama,”of Mangilao, died May 18 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

