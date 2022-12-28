Angel “Angel”/“Anghel” Fernandez, of Yigo, died Dec. 3 at the age of 85. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman accused of resisting arrest after leaving car accident
- Defendant invokes castle doctrine to seek dismissal of felony case
- Man pleads guilty to groping teen
- Man accused of exposing self to teen through social media
- OAG: Suspect was reaching for clipboard before hit-and-run
- Fingerprints lead to burglary charge
- Fraudulent SNAP use tied to COVID-19 hardships
- 'We can write in any genre'
- Three pulled from rough waters
- Montvel-Cohen surrenders to marshals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
That's Life
- Helen Middlebrooke
After 23 years and four months (approximately 1,213 columns), this is my last weekly column on Guam. Read moreThe end of an era
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In