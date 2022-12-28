Angel “Angel”/“Anghel” Fernandez, of Yigo, died Dec. 3 at the age of 85. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

