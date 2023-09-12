Angel Sacay Garces, of Hågat, passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 89. Mass of intention is being offered at 7 a.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass Thursday), 5 p.m., Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Hågat. Last day will be on Sept. 16. Viewing and Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Hågat. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.

