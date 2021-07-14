Angela "Vilma/Angie" Yabut Tanes, of Dededo, died April 3, 2020, at the age of 67. Memorial service will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 17 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

