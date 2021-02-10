Angelee Blas De Soto, formerly of Yigo and more recently of Guma Trankilidat in Tumon, died Jan. 24 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church In Yigo: 6 a.m. Monday through Friday; 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Feb. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
