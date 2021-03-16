Angeles “Angie” Clarito Lynch, of Chalan Pago and formerly of Jonestown, Tamuning, died on March 7 at the age of 78. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Nightly rosary is being said at 7:30 p.m. at #139 Chalan Huego, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon on March 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

