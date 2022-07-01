Angelina “Angie”/“Nang” Cruz Mafnas, formerly of Canada, Barrigada, and Dededo, died at the age of 83 in Clarksville, Tennessee. Memorial service will be held July 2 at McReynolds, Nave and Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Interment will take place at a later date at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
