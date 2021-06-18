Angelito R. Cabanayan, of Dededo, died May 23 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is being offered daily at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 19 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

