Angie Jay Santos Palomo Claros, also known as "Ang/AJ," of Maite, died Sept. 28 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of the Waters Church in Mongmong: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of the Waters Church in Mongmong. Cremation will follow.

