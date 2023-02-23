Aniceto "Jun" Yadao Infante, of Mangilao, died Feb. 17 at the age of 79. Mass of intentions will be prayed at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (excluding Thursdays), Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and 10 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Sta. Teresita Church, Mangilao. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries