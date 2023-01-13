Anita "Mama"/ "Datche" Chargualaf Naputi, of Malojloj, Inalåhan, died Jan. 7 at the age of 90. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 - 11 and Jan. 13 - 14, and at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 15 with Mass to follow at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Mass to follow is at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8 - 11:45 a.m. Jan. 20 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

