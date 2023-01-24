Anita “Annie” de Vera Palugod, of Dededo, died Jan. 16 at the age of 77. Nightly rosary is said at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and at 4:30 p.m. on weekends, with Mass to follow rosary, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 10-11:45 a.m. Feb. 1 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.

