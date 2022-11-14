Anita “Annie” I. Quenga, of Barrigada, formerly of Piti, died Oct. 22 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 8, 11 a.m Nov. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

