Anita “Annie” Iriarte Cruz, of Barrigada, died Sept. 6 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. and at 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

