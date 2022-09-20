Anita “Annie” Iriarte Cruz, of Barrigada, died September 6 at the age of 72. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, in Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. October 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries