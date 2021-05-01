Anita Linda Santos, fondly known as “Ding” and “Linda," familian Hilario/Bale Tres, of Dededo, died April 22 at the age of 65. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon May 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1p.m. at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

