Anita Mora Alarcon, of Agat, died Dec. 31, 2020, at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects will be held from 1-3 p.m.  Jan. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries