Anita Tenorio Barcinas Quichocho, of Camp Witek, Yona, died Oct. 18 at the age of 81. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

