Ann Babauta Concepcion, also known as “Doll Duckit,” of Hågat, died Dec. 28, 2021, at the age of 66. Mass of Intention and rosary are being offered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat, as follows: rosary at 6:30 a.m., followed by mass at 7 a.m. Monday-Friday; rosary at 4:30 p.m., followed by Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday; rosary at 8:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday. Mass will be offered at 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti. Public health guidelines regarding use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former beauty queen charged with family violence
- More restaurants close their doors temporarily
- 'The virus took us down': Surge shuts some restaurants, offices
- GPD warns of fake warning of door to door sales but encourages caution residents to be cautious when answering the door at home
- GPD: 'Possible foul play' after man found in Yigo
- Man admits to smuggling 2.2 pounds of meth into Guam
- 2nd patient accuses Guam doctor of sexual misconduct
- GDOE: 377 students suspended for smoking
- Police identify victim in Yigo death case
- Abuse case names 2 priests; 1 sued for first time
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
- By Fran Hezel
For some time now, we have been reading in this paper of the achievements of local athletes who have made their mark in mainland colleges. Som… Read more
- By Ken Leon-Guerrero
It is bad enough that the governor ignored her campaign commitment to fix our publicly owned hospital, preferring instead to use it as a pork … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In